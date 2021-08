© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul was suspended from YouTube for seven days, Forbes reported Tuesday.Paul's suspension began Monday, almost a week after he posted a video in which he claimed that "cloth masks don't work" and most store-bought masks "don't prevent infection," according to Forbes . The video has since been taken down. YouTube stated that it violated the site's COVID-19 misinformation rules, which prohibit users from arguing that masks don't work, Forbes reported."I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech, and truly anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth," Paul said Tuesday in a press release, according to Forbes. Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was temporarily suspended from Twitter after she claimed that masks and vaccines are ineffective. A Twitter spokesperson said that Greene had violated the site's COVID-19 misinformation policy