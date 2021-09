© Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP/newsmax.com/KJN



"The problem is the system can be abused. We should obey the Constitution. I don't think Americans nor political candidates should be investigated using a foreign intelligence surveillance court."

"A lot of the reforms that have occurred thanks to this Congress, the courts, and the executive branch to make sure there is not an information wall between agencies is what kept this country safe."

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky announced, during an exchange Tuesday with FBI Director Christopher Wray.At a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing , Paul questioned Wray about the surveillance of American citizens via thePaul said:Wray responded to the senator's comments saying he believed FISA warrants were constitutional and that they have a "difference of opinion on how to characterize" its legality.Wray went on to credit FISA for keeping America safe following the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.