On 2 July 2021, at about 23:49h local time, a slow-moving fireball was spotted over the center of Spain. This bolide was generated by a rock from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 72,000 km / h. The fireball overflew the province of Cuenca (region of Castilla-La Mancha).It began over that province at an altitude of about 91 km, and ended at a height of around 41 km. This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Calar Alto (Almería) ), Cerro Negro (Seville), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Madrid (Jaime Izquierdo, Complutense University of Madrid).The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).