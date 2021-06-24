"By shutting down Press TV[.com domain], the US is attempting to deprive Iran of its capacity to challenge hostile propaganda, and put forth its own counter-narrative of controversial events, and more generally of peace, justice, and democratic governance,"

"In effect, being able to exercise monopoly control of media platforms is a crucial representation of power."

'Suspicious Timing'

"Again this time the seizures were presented as implementations of the US sanctions procedures. The timing is suspicious, coming a few days after a new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected and just prior to the resumption of a seventh round of talks in Vienna to negotiate indirectly the restoration of US participation in the Iran nuclear program deal of 2016 coupled with a phasing out of the sanctions."

"These developments raise crucial questions about motivation and goals: does it reflect Israeli influence designed to prevent restoring US participation in and Iranian compliance with the JCPOA, the technical name of the nuclear deal? Or is it a reaction to the outcome of the Iranian presidential election, which resulted in a landslide victory for a candidate presented as hostile to the West, and particularly to Israel and the United States?

