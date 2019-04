© Press TV

© Press TV

© Press TV



© Press TV



US pressure

Google has blocked Press TV and Hispan TV's access to their official accounts on the technology company's platforms, including YouTube and Gmail,, citing "violation of policies".The YouTube channels are open to public view for now, but the administrators cannot publish any new content.This is not the first time that Google is blocking Press TV's YouTube channels.The original YouTube channel was established in December 2009, and closed in September 2013. A new channel was then opened,The fourth channel, however, remained activeGoogle Support says it may not provide any prior notice "in some urgent or extreme cases". However, it has yet to explain for what "urgent" case it has "disabled" Press TV's account.In January, Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi was detained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri.The journalist, a 59-year-old American-born Muslim convert who has lived in Iran for years, was jailed in the US for days and later released on January 23 after some 10 days of detention without charge.A US federal court failed to indict the journalist, who was arrested as a material witness in an unspecified criminal proceeding, of any crime.Hashemi's detention prompted condemnation in the US and abroad, sparking rallies in several countries, including the United States.While in detention, she was forced to remove her hijab and was only offered non-halal food.