France is boiling with anger. Thousands of people take to the streets in cities across France for the fourth consecutive weekend to protest against government's social and economic policies. Security forces again fired tear gas, flash-bang grenades and 'rubber' bullets to disperse the protesters, leaving hundreds injured. They also arrested around 1,700 people.The Yellow Vest movement started as a protest against fuel tax rise, but eventually turned into a general opposition to the economic policies of President Emmanuel Macron. The protests continue despite the government's decision to abandon the fuel tax hike. Four people have been killed so far. How far will this go? And what is the root cause of the popular anger against Macron's government?PressTV today spoke with Joe Quinn, political commentator and editor of independent news site Sott.net...