A month of demonstrations, at least 4 people killed, chaos in the capital, and, according to polls, 8 out of 10 people support the protesters. Sounds like a government in trouble - and it's not Venezuela, Iraq, nor Somalia... but France.On today's The Debate, we discuss the roots of the French fury with Paolo Raffone, secretary general of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, and Niall Bradley, editor at independent news site Sott.net.