Partial transcript



"I really don't understand what they're trying to achieve. It seems that the Americans are clear in their minds that they don't want to go to war with Russia. They were careful in their attack not to target any Russian installations or personnel. So they're not going to push it to the edge of all-out nuclear war between Russia and the US.



What they think they can achieve with such attacks is beyond me really, beyond expending some effort to bolster their reputation, to show that they're still a force to be reckoned with. And yet we can all see that this wasn't a show of force - it was really a show of weakness. I don't really see it going anywhere.



They're just putting off the inevitable; they're going to be pushed out of the Middle East, they're not going to be able to dominate the region as they have throughout the course of the 20th century. And the rest of us will just have to suffer through it while America and its allies kick and scream. Eventually, though, the new reality will assert itself.



We have learned that American military prowess isn't all it's cracked up to be, assuming the Russian version of events is closer to reality - that some 70% of the US 'shiny, new, smart' missiles were successfully intercepted by Syria's 'Cold war era' missile defense systems.



This was an own goal for the US. But of course we have to wade through the Western media's spin about how great the US military is. It's a media battle, an information war, and everybody who has the ability should be engaged in that and trying to find the most accurate interpretation of events.



A persistent campaign to counter with the truth - via alternative media, PressTV, Russian channels - we really need to keep on this to try and inform the Western population what the truth of the situation is because that's the best chance we have of pushing back against this Western belligerence and desire to intimidate and bomb the rest of the world when they don't get their way."

Sott.net senior editor Joe Quinn spoke with PressTV in the immediate aftermath of the FUKUS airstrikes against Syria late last week.Describing Israel as the "quiet elephant in the room," Quinn noted that despite US influence over events in Syria being largely trumped by Russia in recent years, the tripartite alliance of France, the UK and US are continuing military operations at the behest of Israel, which is hysterical about encroaching Iranian influence across the Middle East, and what that entails for Israeli regional hegemony.But it's a losing game, he stressed. All four countries - along with their regional allies - are losing their historical positions in the Middle East, and are desperately trying to do something to stop that from happening. At the same time, however, they are apparently not so desperate that they will risk a 'hot war' with Russia.In the process of 'projecting their strength', they have exposed how weak they have become militarily, but their avalanche of lies in the media about how 'successful' the event was for them indicates that they remain dominant in the information war.