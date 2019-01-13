Niall PressTV Yellow Vests
France has just had its NINTH weekend of revolutionary anti-government 'yellow vest' protests. The Arc de Triomphe in Paris was again the scene of brutal police repression as protesters were kettled, charged, water-cannoned, beaten and fired upon with everything short of live rounds. There were also significant protests against government corruption in cities large and small across the country.

SOTT.net editor Niall Bradley spoke with PressTV - one of only a handful of media outlets covering the events beyond French government handouts - about the authoritarian crackdown against pro-democracy protesters.