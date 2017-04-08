© Press TV / You Tube
US airstrikes in Syria on 7 April targeted an airbase in the western province of Homs. The US claims the attack was in response to a 'chemical attack' allegedly carried out by Syrian government forces in Idlib earlier this week. Damascus has rejected the allegations and called the US attack a blatant aggression, which makes the US "a partner of the terrorists." Washington's move could further escalate tensions in the war-ravaged country. Sott.net's Joe Quinn recently weighed in on PressTV...