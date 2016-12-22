Puppet Masters
Joe Quinn on PressTV's 'The Debate' - Who benefits from assassination of Russia's envoy to Turkey?
Wed, 21 Dec 2016 22:02 UTC
Reader Comments
Also the cameraman never freaks out or even flinches, something only a pro wartime cameraman could pull off. The ambassador falls down backwards instead of forwards, and there was no video of the gunman actually getting shot.
Maybe you should watch this video. The camera shakes a lot, people screaming and perhaps running away...
@ Matterbob, i have to disagree with you.
Well, a staged incident would have an agenda behind it, and i cannot think of any here.
I mean take the white helmets for example, they were caught out many times staging scenes of destruction, children and civilians being blown to bits by the SAA. The point was to demonize Assads government, hes killing his own people, gawd where have i heard that before? The motive for doing so was for the west imposing a no fly zone, like they did in Libya. Then removing Assad from power. To hell with the Syrian people!
However, the Russian ambassador being murdered in Turkey, i cannot see how Russia could benefit from this by staging the whole thing. I can see why certain groups might want to sabotage Russia, Iran, and Turkey meeting to forge a way forward with the intention of ending the conflict. Who might not want that? I can only say that if i am missing something, and you have an explanation regarding how Russia, and Turkey could benefit from staging this murder, and for what purpose. Please share it!
Well said Joe on Press TV!
That other guy was an independent?
Geeze, he pretty much sings off the same song sheet as the MSM.
I think there's a definite agenda behind this but it is not yet apparent. I'm not sure who benefits or doesn't. You at least have to agree there was no blood... Go look at real death scenes if you have the stomach for it. There's always blood! , usually a lot.
I agree with you that there appears to be no blood, but! he has just been shot, so maybe the blood hasn't completely left his body yet. Maybe his clothes are soaking it up on his back. Think i'll pass on looking at real death scenes.
Something that does strike me as strange is, this was allowed to happen, on camera, with no security. That does seem rather odd.
Then again, it is possible that the perception of a threat was lacking, and as a result, security was lacking.
More importantly, i cannot at this point think why Russia would want to stage such an event. To demonize the US? Well i don't buy that one, because the US doesn't care. They are the "international community" and in their opinion, they have all the weapons, so the only language they understand is force, or the potential to use it. The US has been commiting atrocities with impunity for decades, so staging something like this wouldn't work. Maybe to demonize the US in the eyes of others? i don't buy that either, because the US is doing a good job of that themselves. Their vassals wouldn't speak out of turn either, or change the direction of policy. So i can't see how Russia could benefit from this.
I suspect an Israeli hand in this myself. As a message to Putin. Apparently, Putin knew the ambassador!
Guess we will have to wait and see how it all transpires.
I liked how you got in there that the real warmongers are all psychopaths.
This whole thing is such a joke. Watch the video a few times and tell me it doesn't look staged... Also there was no blood!! And the dude was supposed to have been shot 9 times.. I went hunting last month with my dad and we killed a bull elk. There is lots of blood.....