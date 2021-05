© Screenshot



You fake woke negros are the worst, man, you all are the worst thing to the black community...You fake woke n****s won't allow independent thought because I don't care who you vote for. I ain't never cuss nobody out for voting for the Democratic party, I ain't ever called anyone a coon or a disrespectful name, none of that. You motherf**kers...the guys who do that, you all are the new version of the KKK. White folks don't got to do nothing. You all are the new version of the KKK.

Kwame Brown unleashed a rant for the ages about "fake woke" black people who voted for President Joe Biden.The former first overall pick in the NBA draft has been all over the news lately for his videos , and his rant about black Biden voters is truly on a different level.Brown said the following in part:You can watch his full comments below. Trust me when I say that the video is worth every single second of your time.It really shouldn't surprise anyone that Brown has such strong feelings on political and racial issues like he discussed in the video above.It's like I've said on my show, you just can't give an inch.Whether you agree with Brown or not, you should respect the hell out of the fact he's not scared to speak his mind.