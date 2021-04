© Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The NBA star has drawn condemnation for tweeting "You're next" with regard to a police officer who shot a black teen. The cop acted responsibly, but that doesn't matter to James, who only seems intent on causing racial division.You did what you had to to save someone's life, and some pampered athlete is treating you like the devil while using an old Bill Goldberg line from pro wrestling to act like you should be destroyed. Reactions to LeBron James' tweet have not been positive. Many pundits saw it as a sign of a more hostile America that is accelerating toward more racially motivated violence if this sort of behavior is not checked.When you look at his words, it's obvious that he's making excuses. His NBA career has been riddled with them whenever he's failed to deliver, and I'm guessing this is how he behaves off the court as well.His willingness to lecture people on accountability is ridiculous. What he did could have damaged this officer's livelihood, or worse his health. Some crazed fan could have found him and done him some serious damage. And if the worst happened, why would this man be a scapegoat? For saving someone's life? It's worth taking into account that even Don Lemon of CNN - not always a big advocate of police officers - thinks Rearden did the right thing.If what we're taking away from the conviction of Derek Chauvin is that every cop who takes a life is in the wrong, we are not learning the right lesson. All life is sacred; we all have a right to life, and it is the duty of police officers to preserve that right. There's a reason here in the United States that police officers take an oath to uphold the Constitution, and we absolutely should hold them to that standard. Rearden clearly did the right thing in shooting Ma'Khia Bryant. Why should we punish him for that?LeBron James deserves to be fined by the NBA for his tweet, but I think that something more needs to happen. Celebrities who act so irresponsibly - with such potentially dangerous consequences - need to be held to account. The fact of the matter is that enough blood had been shed, and trying to frame a cop who just did his job is disgusting.While LeBron James seems to be perfectly fine with statements like this, no one else should be. But maybe it's to be expected - after all, we've seen enough of him acting the victim on court.