The prevailing progressive narrative also gives short shrift to the history of immigrant groups succeeding in the face of racist hostility and without help from the government.

Conspicuous by its absence in the progressive account of the racial wealth gap is any active role for blacks themselves.

People worry that discussing behaviors that blacks disproportionately engage in represents a backslide into white supremacy and racist stereotyping.

Discussing the different patterns of behavior that underlie such

intra

-racial disparities cannot be racist, by definition. Race and culture, though often correlated, are entirely different concepts.

Herein lies one of the many issues with reparations: it would not address the root causes of black underachievement.

Coleman Hughes is an undergraduate philosophy major at Columbia University. His writing has been featured on Heterodox Academy's blog as well as in the Columbia Spectator. You can follow him on Twitter @coldxman