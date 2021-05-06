"We're still very much in a third wave, we still need to get more and more people vaccinated across this country and get those numbers down. However, we also know that as people start to travel again — perhaps this summer if everything goes well — it would make sense for us to align with partners around the world on some sort of proof of vaccination or vaccine certification," said Trudeau.
"We are now working with allies, particularly in Europe on that. But, ultimately, it is up to every country to determine what requirements they expect from incoming travellers."Trudeau said that while work was being done with partners globally, he could not speak on behalf of the US.
Last week, Trudeau said that they were "to be expected" in Canada. The US has announced that there would be no federal vaccine registry.
Comment: Trudeau is just another braindead tyrant who wants to be part of the club - and keep his position. He and many other brainless tyrants all over the world are one of the main reasons the PTB can implement their agenda so easily. They just do what they are told to do. They don't have the capacity to think and the courage to say no when they have to.
The Covid crisis is being used to silently impose totalitarian rule in many countries and tyrants like Trudeau seem to enjoy their role.
