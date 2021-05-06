Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sounded committed to the idea of a vaccine passport for incoming travelers, but added that implementing the idea would require cooperation from like-minded countries.
"We're still very much in a third wave, we still need to get more and more people vaccinated across this country and get those numbers down. However, we also know that as people start to travel again — perhaps this summer if everything goes well — it would make sense for us to align with partners around the world on some sort of proof of vaccination or vaccine certification," said Trudeau.
"We are now working with allies, particularly in Europe on that. But, ultimately, it is up to every country to determine what requirements they expect from incoming travellers."
Trudeau said that while work was being done with partners globally, he could not speak on behalf of the US.

Last week, Trudeau said that they were "to be expected" in Canada. The US has announced that there would be no federal vaccine registry.