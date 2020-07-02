By comparison, the death rate for influenza in Canada on an annual basis is usually between nine and 13 deaths per 100,000 people..."

What is the Actual Infection-to-Fatality Rate for COVID-19 in Canada?

Why is COVID Six Times Deadlier in Ontario than in Manitoba?

Why are we Including "Probable" Cases of COVID in the Official Figures?

The total number [of COVID cases] includes publicly reported confirmed and probable cases."

What Kind of Proof is Required to Verify a COVID Patient Actually Died from COVID?

Any case marked 'Fatal' is included in the deaths data. Deaths are included whether or not COVID-19 was determined to be a contributing or underlying cause of death..."

Giuseppe 'Joe' Vaianisi, 86, died at Greenwood Court [Retirement Home] in Stratford Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 3."

Why are We Simply Not Counting COVID Cases Who Died with Pneumonia?

The illness tied to the new coronavirus was originally called novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia (NCIP). The World Health Organization renamed it COVID-19, which is short for coronavirus disease 2019."

Once the [corona]virus reaches the lungs, it causes inflammation which results in fluid accumulating in the lung and difficulty breathing. This fluid fills the lung's air sacs... [then] blood oxygen levels fall below normal, a condition known as pneumonia."

Did COVID or Cockroaches Kill The Residents of Hard-Hit Long-Term Care Homes in Ontario and Quebec?

An infestation of "ants and cockroaches plus unknown."

"Significant gross fecal contamination was noted in numerous patient rooms..."

"Nearly a dozen incidents of bleeding fungal infections."

Feeding tubes "not being changed in so long the contents had become foul."

"High risk of dosing errors" with expired medications.

Underfeeding.

"Bed bound for several weeks."

Unsterile supplies.

"Prevention and control of the contamination didn't follow the guidelines set by [the local health authority]."

"...the use of PPE was a major problem..."

"We noticed many employees went missing without warning during their shifts."

Staff that did remain were: "overwhelmed, understaffed, exhausted, [not observing] disinfection protocols [which] had a direct impact on the hygiene of the residents."

Residents were found "moving between zones [making] the infection prevention more complicated."

At night there was a lack of staff to change incontinence diapers.

How do we dare allow this type of abuse of the disabled and cite it as evidence that COVID-19 is "unquestionably" worse than the flu? It is beyond me why anyone in Canada still took COVID statistics seriously after the military's report.

"I am a Canadian... Free to Oppose What I Believe Wrong"

If COVID-19 is so deadly why must we inflate the death toll by including "probable" cases? Why are we including deaths "whether or not COVID-19 was determined to be a contributing or underlying cause?" Why are we counting clear and criminal neglect and abuse of seniors as deaths caused by COVID? Why are we counting as a COVID death where severe (or any) pneumonia was not reported? Are COVID numbers being inflated to protect the government's reputation after they've scared, harmed and violated the freedom of 37 million Canadians? Was there a financial incentive to euthanize (under the guise of an incurable infection) the elderly? Possibly to reduce government costs while eliminating a segment of the population that produces no tax revenue? Have non-COVID deaths been attributed to COVID so as to justify more surveillance and lockdowns; while selling the public on an expensive, insufficiently tested and unnecessary coronavirus vaccine?

I am a Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship in my own way, free to stand for what I think right, free to oppose what I believe wrong, or free to choose those who shall govern my country. This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold for myself and all mankind.