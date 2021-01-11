Society's Child
Quebec is now under the equivalent of COVID 'martial law' - No one is allowed on the streets after 8pm till 5am
Joe Hoft
Gateway Pundit
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 23:48 UTC
Gateway Pundit
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 23:48 UTC
The police blow their sirens in residential neighborhoods to enforce the submission:
Attorneys are helping by offering their services free to represent those arrested:
This is next. People are giving up freedom to submit to insane actions from the government.
See Also:
Reader Comments
Bezel Bub 2021-01-10T23:58:06Z
Been that way in Tucson for a couple of weeks...from 10pm to 6am.....
Good Optics · 2021-01-11T00:06:19Z
And we're in week two of fifty two . . .
frankchapeau · 2021-01-11T00:07:02Z
Ce soir je pleure mon pays... pauvres imbéciles.
Latest News
- Scanning digital health QR code becomes OBLIGATORY for passengers using ride-hailing services in Beijing
- Ariel Pink dropped from label after attending Trump rally that led to D.C. riots
- Quebec is now under the equivalent of COVID 'martial law' - No one is allowed on the streets after 8pm till 5am
- Insane politician Nancy Pelosi says rioters chose their 'whiteness' over democracy
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal #32: Trump's Attempted Coup, or Successful Coup Against Trump?
- Best of the Web: The Democrat-Big Tech Censorship Alliance Just Ran a Masterclass in Media Control For Dictators Around The World
- Power-drunk Democrats join CNN in lobbying to ban Fox News from the airwaves
- Best of the Web: Rob Slane: The masks are coming off
- DC Officer Sicknick's death driven by medical condition; reports of fire extinguisher attack unconfirmed
- Tragic: Hillary Clinton posts accidental self-own with single emoji response to Trump losing Twitter account
- Best of the Web: New Study: Assessing the Impact of Lockdowns on COVID-19
- Best of the Web: James Lindsay: What Is Critical Race Theory?
- Best of the Web: Spain breaks coldest temperature record AGAIN at -35.8C, just a day after new one set
- Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver accused of 'grooming' young men, offering jobs for sex
- Flashback: Missed opportunity: House Judiciary says Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Google have "monopoly power," should be split
- Kremlin critic Navalny decries Twitter ban on Trump as dangerous precedent
- Korybko: Trump was swallowed by the swamp because he lacked the strength to drain it
- Parler and the problem of escaping internet censorship
- Dramatic climate change 6,000 years ago caused mangrove collapse in Oman
- JP Sears takes on the coup against the coup against the coup
- Scanning digital health QR code becomes OBLIGATORY for passengers using ride-hailing services in Beijing
- Insane politician Nancy Pelosi says rioters chose their 'whiteness' over democracy
- Best of the Web: The Democrat-Big Tech Censorship Alliance Just Ran a Masterclass in Media Control For Dictators Around The World
- Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver accused of 'grooming' young men, offering jobs for sex
- Flashback: Missed opportunity: House Judiciary says Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Google have "monopoly power," should be split
- Kremlin critic Navalny decries Twitter ban on Trump as dangerous precedent
- Korybko: Trump was swallowed by the swamp because he lacked the strength to drain it
- Prominent Italian lawyer: US November 2020 elections rigged by IT defense contractor Leonardo SpA
- The current global monetary system is ending
- Pelosi hopes Trump will 'immediately resign' after White House slams Democrats' 'politically motivated' impeachment
- McConnell circulates procedures for second Senate impeachment trial of President Trump
- The boot is coming down hard and fast
- Best of the Web: It's not just Twitter: Numerous online services take action against Trump, Trump-related content
- Big Tech and Big Pharma merge: Oracle takes over vaccine data world
- Dark day for America: Will Trump strike back - and if so how?
- It begins: Washington Post 'columnist' calls for expelling congressional members who challenged electoral votes
- YouTube axes Steve Bannon's podcast over 'false 2020 election claims'
- Best of the Web: Mozilla says 'deplatforming' Trump isn't enough, wants to bleach internet of 'bad actors' - Users uninstall Firefox in disgust
- UK govt launches lockdown ad campaign as BBC reveals hospital admissions lower than than previous years
- The American Empire has fallen, though Washington may not know it yet
- Ariel Pink dropped from label after attending Trump rally that led to D.C. riots
- Quebec is now under the equivalent of COVID 'martial law' - No one is allowed on the streets after 8pm till 5am
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal #32: Trump's Attempted Coup, or Successful Coup Against Trump?
- Power-drunk Democrats join CNN in lobbying to ban Fox News from the airwaves
- Best of the Web: Rob Slane: The masks are coming off
- DC Officer Sicknick's death driven by medical condition; reports of fire extinguisher attack unconfirmed
- Tragic: Hillary Clinton posts accidental self-own with single emoji response to Trump losing Twitter account
- Best of the Web: James Lindsay: What Is Critical Race Theory?
- Parler and the problem of escaping internet censorship
- JP Sears takes on the coup against the coup against the coup
- YouTube bans Dave Cullen's channel 'Computing Forever'
- The Woke Purge has begun
- FBI search homes, offices of Tennessee lawmakers suspected of corruption
- Peter Hitchens: I am, for the first time, afraid for the future of freedom in my country
- National Guard in DC will be able to use lethal force at the discretion of commanders
- Council recruits men with TVs strapped above their heads to walk the streets and warn public not to break Covid lockdown rules
- Dominion Voting Systems files defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell
- Lockdowns won't make any difference, no matter how harsh
- Amazon boots Parler off web hosting service
- The cultural purge is now in overdrive
- Easter Island's 'pigment pits' call into question societal collapse theory
- How an Austrian and British Malthusian brainwashed a generation of Americans
- The complex relationship between Marxism and Wokeness
- Inscription leads archaeologists to tomb of one of the last Han emperors
- 4,400 year old Iranian cuneiform-type writing deciphered by French archaeologist
- 2020 the 'Worst Year Ever' - You're joking, right? Here are the real doozies...
- The gold clad woman and the story of the silk road revealed in ultra-high-status Roman burial in London's Spitalfields
- H.G. Wells' Dystopic Vision Comes Alive With the Great Reset Agenda
- Why Russia saved the United States from itself
- Mound in Iran could be ancient ruined Achaemenid-era castle
- Largest circular tomb in the ancient world that belonged to Emperor Augustus to open
- Ancient European hunters carved human bones into weapons for 'cultural reasons'
- Unipolar vs Multipolar: The death of McKinley and the loss of America's soul
- Celtic gold coin hoard discovered from time Boudicca was at war with the Romans
- Evidence for a massive paleo-tsunami at ancient Tel Dor, Israel
- Pompeii 'street food shop' emerges from the ashes with some food still in pots
- Ancient DNA tells new story of Caribbean's first people
- America's prehistoric Clovis people made tools only during 300-year period at time of climatic upheaval
- Sweet-toothed Canaanites imported exotic food from India and Southeast Asia to Israel 3,600-years ago
- Discovery of 66 new Roman Army sites gives more clues about one of the empire's most infamous conflicts
- Best of the Web: New Study: Assessing the Impact of Lockdowns on COVID-19
- Dramatic climate change 6,000 years ago caused mangrove collapse in Oman
- Largest canyon in the solar system revealed in stunning new images
- How Earth's oddest mammal got to be so bizarre
- Cyclical climate change: Major drought in the Middle Ages and its parallels with today
- Best of the Web: What Does Endemic Covid Look Like?
- 'Liquid glass': Entirely new state of matter observed by physicists
- 'World's first vaccine smart patch' that monitors immune response developed
- Magnets dim natural glow of human cells, may shed light on how animals migrate
- Huntsman spiders found weaving 'frog traps' out of silk and leaves
- Israel can expect a major earthquake of M6.5 in the coming years
- Chandler wobble detected on Mars
- Masks no obstacle for new facial recognition system from Japan's NEC
- New study on circadian clock shows 'junk DNA' plays a key role in regulating rhythms
- Earth's spin is accelerating says new research
- A guide to the solar system's biggest secrets
- Ball lightning: Could bizarre phenomena arrive from another dimension?
- Hundreds of high-velocity stars discovered, many on their way OUT of the Milky Way
- Secrets behind sunquakes could lurk beneath solar surface
- Best of the Web: Chinese Govt: 'Covid-19 began as multiple separate outbreaks globally, we were just the first to report'
- Best of the Web: Spain breaks coldest temperature record AGAIN at -35.8C, just a day after new one set
- Over 50,000 households hit by floods in south Thailand
- Deadly landslides triggered by heavy rainfall kill at least 11 in West Java Province, Indonesia
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits near Vanuatu - 2nd strong quake on the planet within 3 hours
- M6.1 earthquake hits near San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina
- Cars stranded, trains affected by continued heavy snowfall across Japan - up to a meter of new snow in 24 hours
- Motorists stuck as floods, rains lash Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Record snowfall covers Japan
- Madrid's heaviest snowfall in 50 years, red warnings also issued for Italy & Croatia as even more snow is forecast
- Heavy rainfall brings flooding to Casablanca, Morocco
- Six dead, nearly 50,000 evacuated in Malaysia floods - described as worst in half a century
- Three killed after avalanche strikes ski resort in Arctic city of Norilsk, Russia
- Woman killed and 'partially eaten' by pack of dogs while jogging in Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Fierce cyclone in North Pacific marks end of year of record weather events
- Intense cold wave hits Taiwan, rare snow in mountains that haven't seen any in years
- Extreme freezes and snowfall batters parts of world
- Beast from the East brings snow & ice as much of UK hit by severe Winter weather
- Woman dies after shark attack at beach near Waihī, New Zealand
- Very rare noctilucent clouds appear over Argentina
- Hospital in Naples evacuated after huge sinkhole opens up
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Antipolo, Philippines
- Mysterious meteor fireball spotted in United Arab Emirates skies
- Multiple meteor fireball sightings reported in Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada
- Montana Learning Center catches video of a meteor fireball over Canyon Ferry
- Daytime meteor fireball streaks over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball as bright as full moon over Spain on January 2
- Loud boom heard in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky tri-state area
- 'Booming noise' prompts police investigation in Muskego, Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball captured over southeastern US
- Cause of mysterious booms leaves Tucson, Arizona residents shaking for answers
- Did a huge fireball crash near a lake in Allegan County, Michigan?
- Meteor fireball lights up sky from New Jersey to North Carolina
- 'Sonic boom' sends people into a tizzy in Chandigarh, India
- Video captures meteor fireball blazing over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over England
- Meteor fireball falls from the sky north of Sandpoint, Idaho
- Asteroid bigger than the Statue of Liberty will fly past Earth on Christmas Day, NASA says
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Alabama
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor fireball lights up southern China's dark morning skies
- Meteor fireball recorded over the Netherlands, observed as far away as Scotland
- British scientists developing world's first Covid-19 vaccine smart patch
- 'Vaccines' are genetic-engineered drugs
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid Agenda
- 2 people die in Norway nursing home days after Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, investigation launched
- Health authorities on alert after nurse DIES following vaccination with Pfizer's Covid-19 shot in Portugal
- SOTT Focus: What Pfizer/BioNTech isn't telling us about the new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
- SOTT Focus: COVID Mass Vaccination Experiment: Prepare For The Worst With This Health Protocol
- Canadian personal support worker suffers 'rare but severe' reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- UK allows mixing COVID-19 vaccines as experts warn of risks
- HUNDREDS of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
- Best of the Web: COVID 'vaccines' are a medical experiment on humanity
- Best of the Web: Actual science: University of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread of Coronavirus
- Scientists scramble to identify culprit behind covid vaccine allergic reactions
- Doctor reportedly has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine
- A brilliant analysis of vaccination, by Richard Moskowitz, MD and homeopath
- EPM301: The synthetic & patented cannabis compound 'more potent than CBD & THC'
- Did you know you have a second brain?
- New class of antibiotics active against a wide range of bacteria discovered
- Sex-specific Alzheimer's treatment found to benefit males but not females
- Top German virologist casts doubt on fears of new 'highly contagious' UK Covid-19 strain
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- Ignorant Republicans riot and don't even get any big-screen TVs
- Trump sneaks back on Twitter by disguising self as PR rep for Chinese Communist Party
- Congress upset as they're the only criminals allowed in the Capitol
- CNN gravely reports on 'first violent protest in recent memory'
- Not satire: Masks for cows aim to filter burps to curb greenhouse gas emissions
- Biden promises nationwide mask mandate and womandate
- Biden releases new memoir 'If I Rigged It'
- Flashback: Democrats warn we shouldn't reopen the country until we can be safe from Trump getting credit for a good economy
- Fisher-Price is woke! Releases 'My First Peaceful Protest' playset with house you can actually burn down
- San Francisco gets its very own mystery monolith... sorta
- Clever American disguises self as transgender Middle Easterner in hopes of receiving more COVID aid
- Jupiter and Saturn issued fines for not obeying social distance rules
- Sci-Fi fan surprised to learn he hates strong female characters
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
Quote of the Day
We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
Ce soir je pleure mon pays... pauvres imbéciles.
And we're in week two of fifty two . . .
He looks like a Curt Cobain love child.
Electrical Discharge Machining. [Link] No water required, just a single electrical discharge event from Venus, Jupiter or Earth.
Been that way in Tucson for a couple of weeks...from 10pm to 6am.....