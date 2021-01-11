canadian military
Welcome to COVID submission. Quebec Canada has instituted the equivalent of Martial Law in response to COVID. Citizens in the province of Quebec are under police rule. Every night from 8pm to 5am no one is allowed on the streets:


The police blow their sirens in residential neighborhoods to enforce the submission:


Attorneys are helping by offering their services free to represent those arrested:


This is next. People are giving up freedom to submit to insane actions from the government.