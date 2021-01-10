Masking a problem

Shamed - by a judge with guts

What if the days did not, after all, start to grow longer after Christmas? Well, yes, of course they will (won't they?) but I feel a dark, oppressive foreboding which makes spring seem very far away. Why is this?I sense that I and some others have now become the targets of a worrying wave of spite, censorship and intolerance, very like the McCarthyite frenzy in 1950s America which swept up all kinds of innocent people in what claimed to be an attack on Communism.The modern Left love to claim they are against that sort of thing. But only when they are not doing it themselves. There are three important groups here.The ones who snarl and point the finger, demanding that I should be an outcast; the ones who join in the mob; and the ones who are too scared to stand up against it. I can see them all forming. I think they should all be ashamed of themselves.Some examples: A claim by a doctor that I and my allies have blood on our hands because we think lockdowns are a mistake; a person on social media who thought he was entitled to say that I was stirring up hatred against NHS staff, a baseless lie, and the many others who applauded and defended him when I stood up to this; the cartoonist in a supposedly anti-establishment magazine who last week portrayed mask opponents as the equivalents of football louts; the former senior BBC journalist Paul Mason, who tweeted that I was one of a group of 'fascist-enabling' public figures, on 'the same spectrum as full-blown science-denial'.Mr Mason rejoiced that American tech giant YouTube had obliterated recordings of TalkRadio, a station which has - unlike the BBC - given generous platforms to opposition views.By the way, when YouTube last week censored a recording of one of the conversations I have each Monday with the TalkRadio presenter Mike Graham (as they blatantly did), it was not temporary. It was permanent.This is plainly a call for censorship. By 'disinformation', such people always mean 'things I disagree with'. When I challenge them, they can come up with no examples of untruths. I mention Mr Mason because he is unusually frank about his real aims. Unlike many establishment Left-wingers he has always been open about his revolutionary views. But he says plainly what many in the Left-wing elite feel in private. And this explains their rather odd enthusiasm for Johnson's closure of the country. I'm sure they are moved by deep compassion for sufferers from Covid. But they are also excited, more excited than they have been at any time since 1997, when the Blair victory swept the Cultural Revolution to power.That revolution is now about 90 per cent complete. But there were obstacles: a Parliament with a real opposition, an independent Civil Service, an independent, conservative press, courts that stood up to the state, a BBC that at least permitted some dissent on its airwaves, a police force that at least tried to police by consent, independent universities.I've seen all these things before. I'd foolishly thought they were gone for good, back in 1991. With the welcome support of many readers, I have tried since March to suggest that the Government's policy has been wrong. I have cited many experts, explained my doubts in detail, opened myself to challenge on social media and - when possible - on the airwaves.I think this is my duty as a member of a free society. I have been given many gifts: an old-fashioned schooling which taught me how to think, not what to think; four decades in the University of Fleet Street, with a front seat at many of the major events of our time - plus some detailed knowledge of how politicians and officials work.I've seen people die, heard bullets zip past, watched great states turn to dust, reported from more than 50 countries. I've published books about the colossal changes in Britain which have happened in my lifetime. I have been incredibly fortunate. So I thought I had a special duty to speak out against something I thought was wrong.I used to be a stickler for Twelfth Night - down came the decorations and the tree. Now, I'll leave our tree up until all its needles have dropped and possibly longer. I'm thinking of buying a new one. Its presence is a reminder of better things and better times and keeping it feels like an act of resistance.Maurice the Masked Engine, spotted at Paddington Station in London. Apparently the painted-on mask, approved by the Fat Controller, is supposed to promote the wearing of face-coverings on trains. Make of it what you will, but it strikes me that it can't get round a problem that Thomas and his friends also never solved. Railway engines just don't have ears.Nearly three months ago I said here that Julian Assange, of WikiLeaks, should not be extradited to the USA by a British court. Anybody who believes in press freedom had to take this position, whether they liked him (I don't) or not.I also think Stella Moris, mother of two of his children, has conducted herself with great dignity in fighting for his release.A judge has shown more guts towards the establishment than you, supposedly independent supporters of free expression. Have you got that?