Explaining PCR testing and the importance of Cycle Threshold

"A lot of the positives that we find are likely people that maybe were contagious last week or a few weeks ago but no longer are, but these tests can still pick up essentially the remnants of the previous infection."

PCR Testing in Canada

"By these methods we pick up people who have very low amount of RNA, but the data we are missing about making good conclusions about [Ct values] are large studies that correlate Ct's with taking the same samples and putting it in culture and looking if the sample is still duplicating. That would help to figure out if these very high Ct's of samples are not contagious anymore, but we don't have this data with large studies. We only have few studies."



"But even if we have that, it does not mean that people aren't contagious (high Ct positive cases). The only way to know that would be to take people in a research project and measure their Ct's and put them in contact with other people and see whether it transmits." Saying for ethical reasons "we can not do that", but "we could have an animal model to do that".



Dr. Nathalie Grandvaux

Canadian Labs Ct Values (Prominent experts say anything over 30 is likely too high)

UPDATE:

On July 30, Ontario's Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe told the media:



"If you test somebody today, you only know if they're infected today. In fact, if you are testing in a population that doesn't have very much COVID, you'll get false-positives almost half the time. That is, the person actually doesn't have COVID, they have something else, they may have nothing."

On September 14, Dr. Deena Hinshaw Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health told the media:



"One of the challenges of asymptomatic mass testing is that it can pick up individuals who perhaps had COVD-19 maybe a month prior, perhaps they are no longer infectious, but they could still test positive if they are shedding the virus."





