© h/t SailingOnSound



"THERE WERE SCORES OF TRUMP 2020 FLAGS WITH THE SLOGAN "NO MORE BULLSHIT." THERE WERE A HANDFUL OF SIGNS THAT READ: "BETTER TO DIE FREE THAN TO LIVE WITHOUT FREEDOM."

- Ground Team Observation

"

Canadians Love Trump"

"WE DON'T WANT BULLSHIT. WE ARE GROWN UPS. WE CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH. IF I WAS AN AMERICAN, I WOULD CRAWL THOUSANDS OF MILES TO HELP TRUMP. HE GETS FREEDOM AND WANTS IT FOR THE PEOPLE. I'D CRAWL A THOUSAND MILES EVEN IF I GOT BLISTERS."

- Rally Goer in Montreal, Qb

© Unknown

© Unknown

"Massive Turnout"

- 100,000 People

© screenshot



Not Everyone Happy

Today's Event is Also a Protest Against Mask Policies

COVID-19 Evidence is Lacking for 2 Meter Distancing - Social distancing: "as experienced reviewers, we looked at the evidence and could not replicate the distance estimates reported in the Lancet paper. "

- Social distancing: "as experienced reviewers, we looked at the evidence and " Mask Evidence is Disappointing - "Evidence from 14 trials on the use of masks vs. no masks was disappointing: It showed no effect in either healthcare workers or in community settings. We could also find no evidence of a difference between the N95 and other types of masks."

- "Evidence from 14 trials on the use of masks vs. no masks was disappointing: We could also find no evidence of a difference between the N95 and other types of masks." Hydroxychloroquine - The Center for Evidence-Based Medicine could not duplicate the results in the Lancet paper (the often cited resource used to form public policy). In fact, the Lancet paper's researchers refused to transfer the full dataset (as it would violate client contracts). Note: Oxford's CEBM has not ruled conclusively on Hydroxychloroquine, so this is not an endorsement.

- The Center for Evidence-Based Medicine could not duplicate the results in the Lancet paper (the often cited resource used to form public policy). In fact, the Lancet paper's researchers refused to transfer the full dataset (as it would violate client contracts). Oxford's CEBM has not ruled conclusively on Hydroxychloroquine, so this is not an endorsement. Frequent Hand Washing - CEBM notes the strongest evidence for stopping/slowing COVID-19 infection is frequent hand washing, for at least 30 seconds, using a full lather that covers every part of the hand; and to refrain from toughing your face.

Organizers estimate 100,000 people rallied in Montreal Canada on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 to "fight for freedom" and protest overbearing COVID-19 restrictions. Several speakers panned fake news and downplayed the seriousness of the virus. Some speakers said the virus is similar to a bad flu. They explained how the Canadian government killed thousands of people by sending COVID-19 patients to senior residences.There were a handful of signs that read:Many marchers chanted U-S-A for the duration of the march.A photo journalist remarked, "It really was crazy how many American and Trump 2020 flags were there for a Canadian protest."One of most popular slogans at the Canadian rally is,This can include political correctness b.s., propaganda b.s., shady politician b.s., et al.While the media is surprised by the number of Trump flags, it does not surprise any of the demonstrators. One rally goer said,One observer remarked, "Beautiful rally in Montreal today. Peaceful walk full of joyful energy. Well done the organizers and walkers."One protester said,Early estimates suggest tens of thousands of Canadians marched today. But as the day progressed, the numbers swelled as onlookers joined in.In the video below, the filmer is shocked by the massive turnout, and says his video doesn't do the crowd size justice. There are many more protesters behind him. There are many more protesters in front of him.The latest estimate is that 100,000 people participated in today's march in Montreal.Some Canadians took to twitter to voice their concern no one was wearing a mask.Speakers at today's event cited the recent COVID-19 findings by Oxford University's Center for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM). The center has reviewed the evidence and claims of major COVID-19 studies.Here are some of the most citied findings today: