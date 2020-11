© cpac | YouTube/David Preston | Unsplash

While there have been people who tested positive for COVID-19 on flights in Canada , the country's top doctor said that transmission while onboard a plane is really low.She noted that modern planes are "really good" with how airflow happens in cabins."There are a number of reasons perhaps as to why we're actually not seeing the actual conveyance itself as a main setting of spread," she said.Those are things like wearing masks and people all facing one direction with the backs of seats in front of them.Canada's top doctor also said that what's important in terms of risk reduction is where people come from along with what they do before and after their flight.