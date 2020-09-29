A Conservative MP has called for mandatory coronavirus vaccination certificates distributed by the Army that will determine whether people will be allowed to travel internationally.Noting that a coronavirus vaccine was potentially six months away, Ellwood said, "Mass vaccine roll out is an enormous responsibility and we need to get it right."Ellwood said he had written to Boris Johnson urging him to give the power to a Ministry of Defence task force to ship the vaccines across the country and set up regional distribution hubs as well as developing a "national database to track progress and issue the vaccination certificates."The MP said the vaccination certificates "will probably have to be internationally recognized in order to allow travel, international travel."The prospect of denying basic rights of mobility and travel to people who refuse to take a vaccine for personal, religious or medical reasons is shaping up to be a human rights minefield.A poll conducted by King's College London (KCL) and Ipsos Mori last month found that only 53% of Brits would be "certain" or "likely" to get vaccinated for COVID-19.One in six said they would definitely not get a vaccine or that it would be very unlikely. When extrapolated out to the population, this equates to 11 million people who, if Ellwood's advice is taken, will be denied travel and treated like second class citizens.