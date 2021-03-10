Society's Child
Cancelled! Mumford & Sons banjo player apologizes for endorsing book critical of Antifa, 'takes time' off the band amid backlash
RT
Wed, 10 Mar 2021 05:32 UTC
"Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed," the British musician wrote in a tweet on Tuesday night. "I have offended not only a lot of people I don't know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry."
"As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blindspots... Please know that I realize how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behavior."
The apology was the only tweet left on Marshall's page, with all prior posts seemingly deleted.
Marshall set off a firestorm with a brief Twitter post over the weekend, congratulating Ngo for his book, 'Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy,' while adding: "Finally had the time to read your important book. You're a brave man."
He deleted the tweet the following day amid backlash from incensed Ngo critics, including from fellow UK artists Sleaford Mods, who condemned Marshall for "showing his support for continued oppression/fascism/the interests of greed" - all of which they apparently gleaned from his initial post.
While Marshall's mea culpa only barely assuaged his detractors, the apology simultaneously sent conservative pundits into a fury, castigating the musician for caving to "disgusting bullies."
"I know it is difficult to be courageous instead of cowardly but how disappointing to see you cave to these disgusting bullies,"wrote Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at the Federalist.
Reader Comments
On a side note: Andy Ngo's book is actually really good. He clearly shows Antifa for what it is without digressing into hyperbole. The fact that merely reading Andy's book and thinking it's important is "hateful conduct" show how badly we've lost the narrative.
What really sucks is that this guy is a real musician!!! ARGH! If he's worth his scales, his riffs, his chops, he ought to know that!
RC
P.s., He ought to value bravery; he recognized it in Ngo: "You're a brave man," he said. Crazy wimpage. He should read AA's site. [Link] Maybe get his T levels back up, maybe grow some balls.
rc
Sorry, I've got this one on repeat at the moment.
LOL.
Comment: Andy Ngo who wrote the book has direct experience of Antifa supporters: See also:"Normal" gets cancelled as Unilever vows to drop word from all brands
And check out SOTT radio's: MindMatters: Joshua Slocum: We're Living in a Cluster B World