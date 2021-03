© AFP / Emma McIntyre and Moriah Ratner



Ngo himself has been

attacked

by Antifa militants before, and was left with a brain injury after a mugging and beating in 2019.

The battle lines of the culture war get redrawn every day. In the latest development, Mumford & Sons banjo player Winston Marshall has now been deemed a "nazi," because he read, and enjoyed, a book critical of 'Antifa.'Famed for their radio-friendly folk, Mumford & Sons seem a long way from jackbooted Nazis, but a tweet from banjo player Winston Marshall on Saturday changed that, at least in the minds of online leftists. Posting a photo of Portland journalist Andy Ngo's book 'Unmasked,', famed for brawling with right-wing demonstrators at rallies across the country, and for the nightly riots in Portland that began last summer.Yet, liking Ngo's book made Marshall and his band " fascist sympathizers ," according to left-wing commenters on Twitter. "Banjo dude from Mumford exposed as a nazi sh**bag? Didn't have this on my bingo card," one tweeted While commenters piled on Marshall for his reading habits, some conservative observers sniggered at the "barking seal pile-on" the banjoist was facing.Though some conservatives and right-wing culture warriors came to Marshall's defense, it is still unclear whether they will go the extra mile and actually start listening to Mumford & Sons.