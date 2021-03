© SOPA Images via Getty Images

Corporate giant's environmental & forced labor scandals will now presumably be forgiven.The next thing to be cancelled is apparently the word "normal," with corporate giant Unilever vowing to ban the use of the description on all its products.Yes, really.Unilever President of Beauty & Personal Care Sunny Jain said the company was "committed to tackling harmful norms and stereotypes, and shaping a broader, far more inclusive definition of beauty."This is yet another example of woke corporate capitalism, where transnationals engage in sanctimonious virtue signalling in order to secure millions in free advertising and the approval of the mob that now runs society.Meanwhile, the innumerable genuine social justice and environmental scandals that have plagued the company will likely be forgotten.Just like Boohoo, which heavily signaled its support for Black Lives Matter while overseeing a policy of slave labor amongst its ethnic minority employees, Unilever has been embroiled in a forced labor scandal.But none of that matters to "progressives," since the company has now joined their crusade against "offensive" language, with the word "normal" becoming the next target for elimination.