New York Times columnist and racial justice author Charles M. Blow has taken aim at an old Looney Tunes character, Pepe Le Pew, to cancel the romantic French skunk for promoting "rape culture."In a tweet, Blow wrote that conservative outlets "are mad [because] I said Pepe Le Pew added to rape culture," posting it alongside an animation from the 1940s depicting Pepe Le Pew's unwanted sexual advances towards a nameless female cat whom he mistakes for a skunk (retroactively named Penelope Pussycat).Blow describes the situation in lurid detail:1. He grabs/kisses a girl/stranger, repeatedly, w/o consent and against her will.2. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won't release her3. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping."This helped teach boys that 'no' didn't really mean no, that it was a part of 'the game', the starting line of a power struggle," wrote Blow on Twitter. "It taught overcoming a woman's strenuous, even physical objections, was normal, adorable, funny. They didn't even give the woman the ability to SPEAK."It might be time to buy up all those old copies of Pepe Le Pew cartoons before they're banned.