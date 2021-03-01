© Reuters



Myanmar police fired on protesters around the country on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup and at least 18 people were killed, the U.N. human rights office said.Police were out in force early and opened fire in different parts of the biggest city of Yangon after stun grenades, tear gas and shots in the air failed to break up crowds. Soldiers also reinforced police.Several wounded people were hauled away by fellow protesters, leaving bloody smears on pavements, media images showed. One man died after being brought to a hospital with a bullet in the chest, said a doctor who asked not to be identified.The coup, which brought a halt to tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, has drawn hundreds of thousands onto the streets and the condemnation of Western countries.Three people were killed at Dawei in the south, politician Kyaw Min Htike told Reuters from the town. Two died in the second city of Mandalay, Myanmar Now media and a resident said. Resident Sai Tun told Reuters one woman was shot in the head.Police and the spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.Police broke up protests in other towns, including Lashio in the northeast, Myeik in the deep south and Hpa-An in the east, residents and media said.Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing said last week authorities were using minimal force to deal with the protests.Nevertheless, at least 21 protesters have now died in the turmoil. The army said a policeman had been killed.Activists across Asia held rallies to support Myanmar's protesters in Myanmar with the rallying cry "Milk Tea Alliance" which first united pro-democracy activists in Thailand and Hong Kong.State-run MRTV television said more than 470 people had been arrested on Saturday. It was not clear how many were detained on Sunday.Youth activist Esther Ze Naw said people were battling the fear they had lived with under military rule.While Western countries have condemned the coup and some have imposed limited sanctions, the generals have traditionally shrugged off diplomatic pressure. They have promised to hold a new election but not set a date.Suu Kyi's party and supporters said the result of the November vote must be respected.Suu Kyi, 75, who spent nearly 15 years under house arrest, faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios and of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols. The next hearing in her case is on Monday. (Reporting by Reuters Staff Writing by Robert Birsel Editing by William Mallard, Clarence Fernandez, Frances Kerry, Philippa Fletcher)