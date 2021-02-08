© REUTERS / Stringer



Thousands of people in Myanmar participated in protest marches over the weekend, decrying the military coup. As tensions escalated,The incident, which reportedly happened in the border town of Myawaddy on Sunday, shows the fragility of the situation.Over the weekend, rallies have been staged in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, and other places in support of Suu Kyi. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is loved by many people in her country, despite the factThe marches caused traffic problems as crowds clogged the streets for hours.In addition to going on marches, the protesters were trying to make themselves heard by, but it has been repurposed for a political cause.The military have so far apparently not used force to suppress the demonstrations against their rule. But they have reportedly, curbing the opposition's ability to organize.Facebook confirmed on Thursday that telecom providers in Myanmar were told to temporarily block it, while monitoring group NetBlocks Internet Observatory reported "a near-total internet shutdown" in the country on Saturday.Access in the country had reportedly partially improved as of Sunday.It remains unclear how many people were arrested along with Suu Kyi. A local activist group claims over 130 people may have been put into custody. Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to the ousted counselor, is the only foreign citizen reported to be among those detained. He messaged Reuters about his imminent arrest on Saturday, before contact with him was lost.