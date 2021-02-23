© Reuters



Protesters across Myanmar have held a general strike, taking to the streets across the country and shutting many businesses,Crowds assembled in Yangon, Naypyidaw, Mandalay and elsewhere on Monday, despite an apparent threat from the junta that it would again use deadly violence against demonstrators.The protests appeared to pass peacefully, though in Naypyidaw reports on social media suggested that. If confirmed, this is likely the largest round up of protesters since the coup. Footage showed police chasing protesters on foot, while one man was shoved into the back of a police van.Activists had called for mass demonstrations on Monday, a protest that has been referred to as the "five twos revolution", a reference to the date, 22.2.2021.In a broadcast on the state-run MRTV on Sunday night,On Monday morning, huge crowds of protesters marched regardless.In Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, streams of students, activists and workers headed for Sule Pagoda, a rallying point near City Hall where security forces had positioned barricades and water cannon. Most businesses, including international chains, were closed, with protesters instead sharing food and drinks.At Hledan Junction, another rallying point for protesters, crowds were their largest since the 1 February coup.Rallies were also held in Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city, in Myitkyina in the north, Bhamo near the Chinese border and in the central town of Pyinmana.Security forces shot at ambulances as the injured were carried away by medical volunteers, one witness told the Guardian, while teargas was fired into nearby homes.Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said he was horrified by the further loss of life over the weekend. "From water cannons to rubber bullets to teargas and now hardened troops firing point blank at peaceful protesters. This madness must end, now," he said.Earlier this month in the capital, Naypyidaw, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a grocery store worker, was shot in the head by police. She was treated in intensive care, but died days after her 20th birthday.They find the idea that their country could once again be ruled by oppressive generals absurd."Going back to what it was would be so bad," said a 23-year-old video producer, who was protesting alongside a rapper and a digital artist. "They have already started to make laws that would prevent our protests and take away our rights."On Sunday night, security forces set up roadblocks at key locations in the city, including on bridges and on streets leading to foreign embassies. Trucks also drove around the city, blaring loudspeaker announcements that people should not attend protests on Monday and thatThe military has justified its takeover by claiming, without evidence, that there was widespread fraud in elections in November, which were won in a landslide by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy. She remains under house arrest, as does President Win Myint.At least 640 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup, according to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Some 593 are in detention.The coup, and the recent use of deadly violence against protesters, has been condemned by the United Nations, as well as by France, Japan, Germany Singapore and Britain. EU foreign ministers, who met on Monday to discuss their response, said they were ready to adopt "restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible for the military coup and their economic interests".