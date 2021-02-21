© REUTERS / STRINGER

On Saturday, at least two people were reportedly killed and 20 more wounded during clashes with police in the city of Mandalay, Myanmar, as massive anti-coup protests across the nation show no sign of ceasing.Facebook has shut down the Myanmar military's main page over what the social network described as violations of its standards that forbid the incitement of violence.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence, writing on his Twitter page that "the use of lethal force, intimidation, and harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable".He was echoed by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who tweeted that "the shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyond the pale". He pledged that the UK along with its international partners will "consider further actions against those crushing democracy and choking dissent".Mass anti-coup demonstrations, meanwhile, continued across Myanmar on Sunday, with Yin Nyein Hmway at the Yangon protest vowing that "the number of people will increase today and we won't stop". According to Yin, the protesters "will continue to [fulfill] our goal of democracy".The nation's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested alongside other senior officials after the military accused her party of rigging the November 2020 elections. The Tatmadaw declared a state of emergency and promised to hold a fair vote next year.