Police opened fire with water cannon on Monday in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, to disperseThe national demonstrations, which entered their third straight day, are the largest and most widespreadand new democratic elections.The protests have seen remarkably broad participation across society, fromThe protesters have not only taken inspiration from their own recent history in combating the previous military regime; some have started deployingand then adopted by demonstrators in Thailand and Hong Kong.Other protesters carried placards with messages about rejecting the military coup and seeking justice.In addition to demonstrations in Naypyidaw, protesters, from Kachin state in the north to Mon State in the southeast, and from Tachileik, a border town in eastern Shan State, to Mandalay, the country's second largest city after Yangon.In Naypyidaw, police appeared determined to break up the three-day unrest, first opening fire with water cannon on the peaceful protesters without any warning to disperse them, and laterIn Yangon, protesters headed to the Sule Pagoda, a place that has been a rallying point for most of the major protests against military rule. The protesters chanted: "We don't want military dictatorship! We want democracy!"Many of the protesters were joined by cars and buses that blared their horns in solidarity.Videos later showed military supporters roaming around the city, blasting "patriotic" songs and carrying military flags.There have also been reports of protesters asking police to join them instead of opposing them or trying to stop them.The coup last week came hours before the scheduled first sitting of the new parliament, in which Ms Suu Kyi's party had a massive majority. In November's elections, the NLD won 396 out of the 476 available seats, while the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party took just 33.Shortly after the ballot,and later used its claims of fraud to justify the coup.Phil Robertson, the deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, wrote on Twitter: "Myanmar's military coup makers should not instigate civil unrest using counter protesters. Peaceful protests are people's right.""The persons who should be prosecuted for harming the 'stability of the state' are the #Myanmar military coup makers who fabricated a bogus claim of electoral fraud to depose an elected government, and who are threatening to abuse even more people's human rights. #SaveMyanmar," Mr Robertson wrote.The UN's special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, wrote on Twitter: "The courageous people of Myanmar must know that they are not alone as they defend their fragile democracy."