'Shooting cruelly'

Myanmar's security forces fired live rounds and rubber bullets at protesters in the country's second-largest city on Saturday, leaving at least two dead and about 30 injured.Much of the country has been in uproar since the military deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1, with hundreds of thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets to protest against the junta.On Saturday, hundreds of police and soldiers gathered at Yadanarbon shipyard in Mandalay, by the Irrawaddy river."About 30 others were injured -- half of the injured people were shot with live rounds."The rest were wounded from rubber bullets and slingshots, he said.Another emergency worker on the scene confirmed the two deaths.Around the shipyard and its surrounding neighbourhood, empty bullet cartridges were found on the ground, as well as slingshot ammunition including metal balls.One woman received a head wound from a rubber bullet and emergency workers quickly administered first aid to her.A Facebook video streamed live by a resident on the scene appeared to carry non-stop sounds of gunshots."They are shooting cruelly," said the resident, who appeared to be taking shelter on a nearby construction site."We have to find a safer place."An anti-coup protester who was shot in the head during a February 9 demonstration in Naypyidaw died on Friday. Her doctors had confirmed to AFP that her injury was from a live bullet.