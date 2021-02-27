Society's Child
Former US Olympic coach Geddert commits suicide after facing sexual abuse charges (UPDATE)
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 21:26 UTC
Former US gymnastics coach John Geddert has committed suicide hours after sex abuse charges against him were announced, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement on Thursday.
"My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life. This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved", the Attorney General stated.
Nessel's office earlier in the day said that Geddert is accused of having committed "at least one sexual assault and multiple incidents of physical abuse against dozens of his young female athletes". Over 260 women and girls asserted that they were assaulted by Geddert.
Before the accusations were announced, Geddert had agreed to surrender at a sheriff's office, but never showed up, according to Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, cited by NBC.
He was charged with 14 counts of human trafficking, forced labor causing injury, six counts of human trafficking of a minor for forced labor, one count of continuing criminal enterprise, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of lying to police during an investigation into violent crime.
In case of conviction the former coach would have faced a life sentence in prison.
Geddert led the US women's gymnastics team at the 2012 Olympic games in London, and, according to the Attorney General office, "promised to unsuspecting parents that he could turn his students into world-class athletes, allowing them to secure college scholarships."
Comment: Comment: UPDATE: Apparently, Geddert had a connection to Larry Nassar, the osteopathic physician/rapist currently serving prison time. From the Washington Examiner:
Geddert, head coach of the 2012 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team and associate of convicted sex offender Larry Nassar, was charged with 14 counts of human trafficking, six counts of human trafficking of a minor, one count of continuing criminal enterprise, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Two of the crimes pertain to the sexual abuse of a teenager between the ages of 13 and 16, a charging document read.
Geddert's alleged conduct persisted from around 2008 to 2013. The 63-year-old was also said to have lied during the Nassar investigation, which saw dozens of women, some of whom were as young as 12 during the assaults, come forward to accuse the former Michigan State osteopathic physician of rape. Nassar was convicted and sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for his crimes.
"On or about September 27, 2016, John Geddert after being informed by Sam Miller MSUPD that the officer was conducting a criminal investigation, did knowingly and willfully make a statement or statements to the officer that he or she knew was false or misleading," according to the charging document.
Geddert allegedly lied and said Nassar had a limited role as the team physician, adding that he "never heard anyone complain" about his treatments and that "he was not aware" his athletes were "receiving any kind of intervaginal treatments."
Nessel said, "Geddert sold his reputation as an Olympic-level coach and promised to unsuspecting parents that he could turn his students into world-class athletes." She added that he "subjected multiple young women to an environment of continued abuse, in which he also neglected advice of medical doctors — except that provided by Larry Nassar."
"The Attorney General's office alleges that Geddert's treatment of young gymnasts constitutes human trafficking as he reportedly subjected his athletes to forced labor or services under extreme conditions that contributed to them suffering injuries and harm," Nessel said in a statement. "Geddert then neglected those injuries that were reported to him by the victims and used coercion, intimidation, threats and physical force to get them to perform to the standard he expected."
Nessel thanked "survivors" for "coming forward" and said the charges stemmed from "a great deal of hard work" coming from her office.
"These allegations focus around multiple acts of verbal, physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant against multiple young women. I am grateful for these survivors coming forward to cooperate with our investigation and for bravely sharing their stories," Nessel said.
