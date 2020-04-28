Bellator MMA flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and two other former Punahou School student-athletes are accusing one of the institution's prior basketball coaches of sexually abusing them when they were students."He definitely groomed us," said Macfarlane.A lawsuit filed in Honolulu Circuit Court today lists Punahou School and Dwayne Yuen, the former coach, among the defendants.She said that's the reason she decided to pursue wrestling instead. She said the alleged sexual abuse still scars her.The sisters allege that Yuen later forced them to touch his genitals, offered cash for sex acts and sent explicit photos of himself. He is believed to have been involved with the Punahou girls basketball program between 2003 and 2006.The third former student, who is not named in the lawsuit, also alleges that after she was sexually abused by the former coach, Yuen sent threatening texts and phone messages to her. Transcripts of some of those messages are attached to the lawsuit.When contacted by Hawaii News Now on Wednesday, Yuen declined to comment and referred questions to his attorney, who did not return our request for comment. He is not believed to have ever been arrested or charged in connection with the alleged assaults.In an email to members of the school community earlier this week, Punahou officials acknowledged the sexual assault claims, saying they were 'heartbroken' by the accounts."In no uncertain terms, Punahou stands with survivors of sexual abuse everywhere, and we respect the courage it takes to report these incidents," the statement read.Punahou School released a statement to Hawaii News Now on Wednesday saying they are "deeply troubled" by the reports."The reports allege abuse from 2004-2005 by Dwayne Yuen, a former girls basketball coach at our school. We are currently investigating these reports and are committed to working with the survivors to find resolution and healing," said the school's Director of Communications Robert Gelber.