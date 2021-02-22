Video Transcript

After she helped raise more than three million dollars in assistance across the state for Texas relief organizations, US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the Houston Food Bank that is working to aid those in need. (Feb. 20)ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: When disaster strikes, this is not just an issue for Texans, this is an issue for our entire country. And our whole country needs to come and rally together behind the needs of Texans all across the state.SYLVIA GARCIA: I know that people are still hurting even today as our power is restored, as our water back up, because we've got repairs to make. We've got weatherization issues. We've got to make sure that people have food and water. So help was on the way. And now help is here. Because my good friend, Representative Ocasio-Cortez, sent me a couple texts about, well, I want to do something.