ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: When disaster strikes, this is not just an issue for Texans, this is an issue for our entire country. And our whole country needs to come and rally together behind the needs of Texans all across the state. Disasters don't strike everyone equally. When you already have so many families in the state and across the country that are on the brink, that can't even afford an emergency to begin with, when you have a disaster like this, it can just set people back for years, not just for days. And so we have tragedy in this state.
We need to rally around the state. We need to rally federal support for Texans and the state of Texas. And we need to make sure that we make short and long term policy decisions so that this kind of devastation, preventable devastation, never happens again. We hit $3.2 million in assistance for Texans across the state just last night. And I think this shows that New York stands with you, but the whole country stands with you.
SYLVIA GARCIA: I know that people are still hurting even today as our power is restored, as our water back up, because we've got repairs to make. We've got weatherization issues. We've got to make sure that people have food and water. So help was on the way. And now help is here. Because my good friend, Representative Ocasio-Cortez, sent me a couple texts about, well, I want to do something.
Comment: You can almost see the virtue oozing out of her pores. A cynical person might say AOC is sending a message to Texas Senator Ted Cruz here, (who she seems convinced tried to murder her), or at the very least, trying to upstage him.
