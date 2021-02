© AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

We reported earlier on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Instagram Live chat from last night where she made some pretty astonishing claims about what she says happened to her during the Capitol riots last month.The second-term Congresswoman otherwise known as AOC went on for some 90 minutes alleging , among other things, that she didn't have a good feeling about the Capitol police officer who came to her office to urge her and her staff to go to another building further away from the danger.It was Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's repeated claims that members of Congress and the Capitol Police might have wanted her hurt or worse that spurred progressive writer Zaid Jilani to take to the Twitter machine to say the quiet part out loud - namely, that it washe asked in his first tweet:Jilani went on to point out that the Capitol Police shed blood and a life was lost in trying to protect lawmakers in the building.Jilani also raised the point that the anti-police hatred that has consumed the left for years had all but stripped police officers of their dignity and worth in the rush to paint all of them with one brush:Later, Jilani made it clear that he had no doubt that AOC was "legitimately frightened", but said that her fears shouldn't be used as a substitute for investigating her claims instead of believing them without question:I don't often agree with progressives, especially those who've written for sites like Think Progress, but when you're right you're right, and Jilani is right here.That goes double for mainstream media journalists, who've gotten especially bad about selectively applying the "without evidence" tag on claims made by public figures, and who are also infamous for jumping to fact-free conclusions when concerning allegations are made - especially against Republicans, as we saw with the Trump/Russia collusion hoax.North Carolina-based Sister Toldjah, a former liberal, has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003. Follow her on Twitter here , and on Parler