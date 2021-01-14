© Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Bloomberg via Getty Images



'You can't just spew disinformation and misinformation,' Ocasio-Cortez saysRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that Congress is "looking into" media literacy initiatives to help "rein in" the press to combat misinformation in the wake of last week's deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol.During a lengthy live stream on Instagram on Tuesday night, the leader of the so-called "Squad" discussed the aftermath of the Capitol riot, how she feared for her life during the chaos and what needs to be done going forward.At one point, Ocasio-Cortez read a question from a viewer who asked if there is discussion in Congress on "truth and reconciliation or media literacy initiatives" to help with healing."It's one thing to have differentiating opinions but it's another thing entirely to just say things that are false," she continued. "So that's something that we're looking into."The office of Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.She said she didn't just mean it generally but in a "very, very specific sense."The congresswoman gave no details, saying she wasn't sure if she was allowed to completely discuss what happened for security reasons."We were very lucky that things happened in certain minutes that allowed members to escape the House floor but many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," she added.Following the riots, Ocasio-Cortez has called on President Trump, Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and any other Republicans who "amplified lies to undermine our democracy, encouraged an attack on our Capitol, and tried to overturn our election" to resign.