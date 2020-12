© Reuters / Lucas Jackson



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is known for her fiery invectives against the billionaire class. But it turns out that 'AOC' isn't above a little capitalism of her own, selling 'Tax The Rich' sweatshirts online for a princely sum.New York's Ocasio-Cortez is a self-described "democratic socialist," and probably the best known face of the Democratic Party's progressive wing. She's proposed hitting the wealthiest Americans with a whopping 70 percent income tax to fund massive environmental and social spending, and led a campaign to drive Amazon from taking advantage of generous tax breaks to set up its second headquarters in the Big Apple.As of late, however,Though Ocasio-Cortez boasted on Wednesday that her apparel is "made in the US with dignified, union jobs paying living wages," the price tag will likely turn off all but the most comfortable champagne socialists and limousine liberals.Conservative pundits and commentators took turns ripping on AOC's apparent conversion to the capitalist cause. "At $58.00 for a sweatshirt, you're not taxing the rich, you're overcharging the stupid," one Twitter user wrote Moreover, conservative pundit Jeryl Bier discovered that anyone wanting to wear the same slogan for less can pop over to Amazon and find 'Tax The Rich' sweatshirts for almost half price, with free shipping. One can of course assume that, unlike AOC's offerings, the garments for sale on Amazon aren't guaranteed made in the USA, and are packed by warehouse workers who are reportedly treated like "animals.". At least if AOC gets her way and the 'Green New Deal' eliminates fossil fuels by 2030, shirts bought now will outlast the hemp and flaxen apparel that will surely replace them.