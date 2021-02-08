Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
AOC claims she was killed in the capitol riots and is now a ghost
The Babylon Bee
Fri, 05 Feb 2021 06:53 UTC
"It was a very scary riot," said the ghostly apparition of Ocasio-Cortez. "Not like one of those nice Black Lives Matter ones where all that happened was someone's barbershop or something got burned down. So scary, in fact, that I was killed by it. Murdered. Murdered by Ted Cruz. Woo-ooo!"
The press conference brought the journalists in attendance to tears. The moment was almost ruined, though, by Representative Nancy Mace, who tried to deny Ocasio-Cortez's trauma by saying she isn't actually a ghost and then tried to pull off of Ocasio-Cortez what Mace claimed was just a sheet with eye holes. Mace was booed by all the reporters.
Legend has it that Ocasio-Cortez now haunts the halls of the Capitol, making loud bumps and noises in the night -- though some claim that's just because she sometimes gets the sheet on backward.
I don't know why America always thinks she has to run all around the world forcing people to take our way of governance at the barrel of a gun. When you've got something really good, you don't have to force it on people. They will steal it!
Recent Comments
A country overtly committing financial resources to the overthrow of another country's government is a very small step short of a declaration of...
And this point about fermentation is important, because 95% of Mongolians do not have the ability to digest dairy products The problem with a lot...
While Maas is the "finance minister of Germany", I doubt he is German. If you know what I mean. Merkel assured the opposition that the EU "will...
Next, they infused the wood with a tough transparent epoxy designed for marine use, which filled in the spaces and pores in the wood and then...
'Zero Covid is a mirage, the virus is here to stay and we all (even Sage scientists) need to learn to live with it' It had always been with us,...