© J. Scott Applewhite/AP



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her "terrifying" experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — saying she initially kept mum about it because "so many survivors fear being publicly doubted."The Bronx-Queens congresswoman appeared on "CBS This Morning" after being accused of exaggerating details of Jan. 6, when a mob of protesters supporting former President Donald Trump protesters breached the Capitol building."It's unfortunately kind of the spring to deny and to politicize our accounts, was something that I sat with," Ocasio-Cortez said on the show. "So many survivors fear being publicly doubted. But the fact of the matter is the account is accurate."She was holed up in her office in the Cannon building, part of the Capitol complex but not within the Capitol building itself. The Cannon building was evacuated that day.On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez, 31, took to Instagram Live again to detail her experience during the riot, while also revealing that she is a survivor of sexual assault.Ocasio-Cortez told CBS host Gayle King that she came clean about her sexual assault in order to give people the full picture.Crow defended Ocasio-Cortez from the criticism she's received and blasted the "horrific ... revictimization of survivors.""It has to stop," he said. "We were all receiving notifications that the rioters were everywhere, that the Capitol police were overwhelmed. In all of our eyes, the entire situation was chaos and that was the experience we were living through."