Ocasio-Cortez said that rioters actually entered her office, forcing her to take refuge inside her bathroom after her legislative director Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez told her to "hide, hide, run and hide."



"And so I run back into my office," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I slam my door. There's another kind of like back area to my office, and I open it, and there's a closet and a bathroom. And I jump into my bathroom."

We've reported various aspects of the account of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) of what happened to her on Jan. 6 during the breach at the Capitol. But there are some very critical facts that have been missing from her story that I wanted to talk about here.The story, as it was initially related byNewsweek even claimed that's what AOC said.As it turns out, however, as my colleague Bonchie reported earlier , AOC said in her Instagram drama thatBut she denigrated the officer who came to help,Her staffer reportedly wondered if he would have to fight the officer and suggested that he might put them in a "vulnerable situation."She's even been called out by folks on the left for the effort to demonize the officer and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), as my colleague Sister Toldjah observed But a few important things to note that seem to have been left out of this whole story.AOC wasn't even in the Capitol building where all the action was going down.But of course, many didn't get the logistics and just assumed that she was in the Capitol building.According to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has an office in the same hall as AOC, two doors away,AOC's building appears to have been briefly evacuated during the day as police checked on a nearby suspicious package that was later cleared.Instead of thanking the officer, she paints him as somehow a possible danger of which to be afraid. The Capitol Police were likely trying to evacuate the building quickly, it's possible the officer was focused on getting people out quickly so likely didn't have time for all the niceties.