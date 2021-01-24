This is the party name that is being bandied about in the now highly triggered left-wing press, accompanied by numerous vile tweets that Twitter apparently has no interest taking down. But it could easily be the case that the name for a potential new third party could be something else like "The Patriot Party."
The report comes from WaPo's hard left writers Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer:
Former president Donald Trump threw himself back into politics this weekend by publicly endorsing a devoted and divisive acolyte in Arizona who has embraced his false election conspiracy theories and entertained the creation of a new "MAGA Party." [...]The Washington Post report continues to attempt explaining why former President Trump would entertain such a threat:
In recent weeks, Trump has entertained the idea of creating a third party, called the Patriot Party, and instructed his aides to prepare election challenges to lawmakers who crossed him in the final weeks in office, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), according to people familiar with the plans.
Multiple people in Trump's orbit, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, say Trump has told people that the third-party threat gives him leverage to prevent Republican senators from voting to convict him during the Senate impeachment trial. Trump advisers also say they plan to recruit opposing primary candidates and commission polling next week in districts of targeted lawmakers. Trump has more than $70 million in campaign cash banked to fund his political efforts, these people say.This is highly plausible. Donald Trump is not liable to sit back and let political opponents like Mitt Romney rake him over the coals without a fight. Senator Romney recently made the ridiculous claim that convicting an impeached Trump for a pre-planned attack he logically could not have incited would bring "unity":
Trump has thrown down the gauntlet to revenge-obsessed Democrats and Never-Trumpers that he has no intention of going quietly. As he promised at his speech on January 20th, "We will be back."
Comment: A lot can happen in four years if the Dems continue their hellbent march to self-destruction.