Bill Gates has been accused of hypocrisy after entering a bid to buy the world's largest private jet operator, just one month before he releases a book preaching about climate change.The Microsoft boss's company Cascade Investment entered the bidding war for Signature Aviation Friday, teaming up with Blackstone Group to make a $4.3 billion play for the British private jet servicing company.Cascade and Blackstone are now going head-to-head with private equity firm Carlyle, which had already made an initial takeover approach.Signature Aviation handles 1.6 million private jet flights every year. And every single private jet flight emits up to 40 times as much carbon per passenger as a regular commercial flight, according to a 2019 report by aviation firm Honeywell Aerospace.Several people were quick to point out the hypocrisy in Gates' latest business venture on social media Friday.'Let's not hear from Bill Gates about climate change please. Investing in private jet companies,' they tweeted.'Gates is consistent: 'We cannot get to zero emissions simply — or even mostly — by flying and driving less.' Still, it should be hard to demand action on climate change *and* promote private jets,' tweeted another.Should Cascade win the bid for Signature, any deal is likely to still be in the works when Gates' book is released on February 16.'A global crisis has shocked the world. It is causing a tragic number of deaths, making people afraid to leave home, and leading to economic hardship not seen in many generations. Its effects are rippling across the world,' Gates wrote.'Obviously, I am talking about COVID-19. But in just a few decades, the same description will fit another global crisis: climate change.'Then, in December, the billionaire released a plan he claimed for how the US can take the lead in the fight against climate change.'[We] need to revolutionize the world's physical economy - and that will take, among other things, a dramatic infusion of ingenuity, funding, and focus from the federal government. No one else has the resources to drive the research we need,' he said.His plan includes a $25 billion increase in spending on clean energy research while he hit out at the fact that Americans spend more on gasoline in a single month than the government spends on such research.Researchers estimated that he took a whopping 59 private jet flights in 2017, travelling 343,000 km and producing a staggering 1,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide.By comparison, the average person produces around 10 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.DailyMail.com reached to Gates Notes for comment.Despite the perceived hypocrisy, Blackstone and Cascade are said to be in advanced talks with Signature about their proposal that involves a cash offer of 3.81 pounds per share.The offer will be made through Brown Bidco Ltd, a newly incorporated company which will be 70 percent owned by Blackstone with Cascade holding the rest.Signature said this was Blackstone's sixth proposal, after it first made a bid last February.Cascade and Blackstone must announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away by January 14.The bid for the travel company comes as commercial airlines have somewhat grinded to a halt amid the pandemic, as borders shuttered, travel bans were issued and consumers were told to stay home.