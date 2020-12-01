Sean Penn and his altruistic aspirations - valiant, misguided or corrupt?

"Clinton took office in the immediate aftermath of the military coup which ousted Haiti's first democratically elected president, the populist cleric Jean-Bertrand Aristide. That coup was backed by the administration of Bush's father, who saw Aristide as an unwanted and potentially dangerous radical."

The IHRC collected and estimated $ 9.9 billion in three years but the deplorable misery and poverty that Haitians endure did not improve.

"In 2016, by all estimates, the cost of the US presidential elections doubled or quadrupled to about $5-10 billion. This is the most expensive presidential bid in history, and Hillary Clinton has vastly outspent Donald Trump. Where did the money come from?"

Covid-19 "response" and a potential ulterior motive for CORE Covid-19 tests

"The test identifies a genetic sequence being present in a sample and then copies it, thereby increasing the amount of genetic material. Each test cycle copies and increases the genetic material. A specific amount of GM is required to meet a threshold of detection. The test will keep copying until it is possible to say the virus is "detected". Therein lies the problem. After "Covid" infection, when the virus has been removed by the immune system, some viral genetic debris can remain for many months. A tiny fragment viral, genetic material debris will be found and multiplied by many, many cycles until the detection threshold is reached. This is a false positive."

the US was preparing an anti-Russian bioweapon.

"We see Bechtel. We see Halliburton. We see Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz, Powell, Rice, Perle, Ashcroft, Murdoch, many more. We see no WMDs. We see dead young Americans. We see no WMDs. We see dead Iraqi civilians. We see no WMDs. We see chaos in the Baghdad streets. But no WMDs."

Penn - Maverick or CIA tool?

"Joaquin Guzman, also known as "El Chapo," will likely spend the rest of his life in isolation inside a "supermax" prison in Colorado, after his sentencing on July 17 for drug trafficking, money laundering, and other crimes. No US bankers will be in the adjoining cells, although without vast assistance from the latter, the Mexico-based drug cartels could never have achieved the size and profitability they have.



Despite the banks reaping huge profits as financiers and accomplices of the cartels, the number of bank executives criminally prosecuted for laundering hundreds of billions of dollars in illegal drug money is exactly zero."

Penn always in the "right" place at the right time?

Celebrity humanitarianism: PR for neoliberal capitalism and US hegemony

© the Daily Mail



"[..] celebrity humanitarianism, far from being altruistic, is significantly contaminated and ideological: it is most often self-serving, helping to promote institutional aggrandizement and the celebrity 'brand'; it advances consumerism and corporate capitalism, and rationalizes the very global inequality it seeks to redress; it is fundamentally depoliticizing, despite its pretensions to 'activism'; and it contributes to a 'post-democratic' political landscape, which appears outwardly open and consensual, but is in fact managed by unaccountable elites."

© Getty images, Vogue.

