Technology tycoon Bill Gates said life can get back to normal only when a second generation of Covid-19 vaccines is widely available and the virus is eradicated worldwide -"The only way we'll get completely back to normal is by having, maybe not the first generation of vaccines, but eventually a vaccine that is super-effective, and that a lot of the people take, and that we get the disease eliminated on a global basis," Gates said Sunday in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press program. "That is where we can finally start taking all the problems that have been created -- in education, mental health -- and start to build back in a positive way."Gates cited the fact that test results often don't come back within 24 hours, a problem that could be alleviated by not reimbursing "for these worthless things." He said the US Covid-19 testing system is the worst of any country "in terms of who gets access to it." "You do have to admit that you haven't done a good job and make some straightforward changes," he added.Gates said it's wrong to call the treatment a "cure" because it won't work for every patient, but he sees it as the most promising Covid-19 therapeutic developed so far. His foundation reserved factory capacity last spring and has partnered with drug-maker Eli Lilly & Co. in hopes of getting a monoclonal-antibody drug approved by the FDA with supplies ramped up in the next few months."Adding this to the tools would be a great thing," Gates said.