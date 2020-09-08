"We will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China," a White House spokesman said.
Donald Trump previously pledged $1.16 billion to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), an organization also associated with COVAX and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to fund coronavirus vaccine research in early June.
However, after having issues with the WHO in regard to its coronavirus response which he calls 'corrupt' and 'China-centric,' Trump withdrew funding and is now focused on producing a vaccine domestically in the United States.
So far 172 countries have signed on to COVAX while several US companies have reached phase-three trials on a potential Covid-19 vaccine, including Moderna, AstraZeneca, and a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech.
The stated goal of COVAX is to provide 2 billion vaccines to citizens around the world by the end of 2021, focusing mostly on countries with large populations such as China. In an interview with Ellen, Bill Gates said he wanted '7 billion healthy people' vaccinated before the world can 'return to normal,' seeming to indicate that it could take years before businesses can reopen and students can go back to school.
It goes without saying that several years of lockdowns would cause irreversible damage to the economy and our freedom. Donald Trump could be expediating the process of providing coronavirus vaccines to Americans, but we may still have to deal with the issue of forced vaccination.
In Virginia, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver has said he will mandate a coronavirus vaccine once they become available, but governor Northam has since stated that he has not yet taken a position on the subject.
"When Dr. Oliver spoke of his support of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for adults, he was sharing his personal opinion as a physician. Currently, the Northam administration has taken no official policy position on whether or not a COVID-19 vaccine for adults should be mandatory." - Virginia Spokesperson for Governor Northam

Anthony Fauci has also alluded to a potential coronavirus vaccine mandate but has never officially supported that position. If the shot becomes mandatory, activists have been working on ways to refuse the Covid jab.
In addition to vaccines, treatments like Intravenous Vitamin C and Hydroxychloroquine have shown promise in treating the novel coronavirus, but information about their existence is being denounced and censored by the establishment media and tech companies who refuse to platform individuals with contrary views to the official stance of the WHO.
Over 500 German doctors and scientists recently formed an organization aimed at asking these types of questions, which they call the "Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee". The group has set out to investigate whether the authoritarian response to the virus is proportionate to the scale of the problem, especially given the availability of these sidelined treatments.
"As the Corona-Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee, we will investigate why these restrictive measures were imposed upon us in our country as part of COVID-19, why people are suffering now and whether there is proportionality of the measures to this disease caused by the SARS-COV-2 virus. We have serious doubts that these measures are proportionate."

It is interesting how globalists like Bill Gates and Fauci seem to view themselves above governments. In reality, not even the WHO can tell United States presidents or governors what to do.