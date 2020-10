© (L) Bill Gates Getty Images/Chesnot; (R) Getty Images/Chesnot.

Boris Johnson's effusive response to a tweet from Bill Gates, which the public couldn't comment on, and the draconian restrictions imposed on the UK without debate are indicative of the way democracy has been suspended in 2020.Prime Minister Johnson (or at least the person operating his account), doesn't respond to ordinary members of the public raising issues with him on Twitter. He doesn't respond to them by letter either, if my friend's un-answered postal communication to him is anything to go by.Johnson is there to tell us what to do, not to hear what we have to say. There was no greater example of this than the recent Twitter exchange he had with US billionaire and vaccine promoter Bill Gates. Gates tweeted that it was "great to see" the UK commit "vital funding" (£550m) to a global Covid-19 vaccine scheme, and said that BoJo's plan would improve "the way we prepare for future crises like this."I wonder how many tweets Johnson is copied into over the course of a day?Bill and Boris, the Vaxx Brothers. High-fiving each other on social media in an orgy of mutual congratulation. 'You're fantastic, Boris!' 'Well, I think you're pretty fantastic too, Bill!'If the exchange made you want to reach for the sick bucket, and then leave a comment on the Gates/Johnson lovefest - perhaps to ask quite reasonably if BoJo had consulted with the British taxpayer first, before pledging another huge amount to a vaccine scheme - then forget it.And no one is allowed to answer either man back. We're all a bunch of peasants, don't you see? Davos Man only ever engages with fellow Davos Man. Or, as George Carlin put it , "It's a big club, and you ain't in it. You and I are not in the big club."Looking back, I don't think there's been a prime minister in British history who has treated the people who voted for him with such contempt as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.On the day that Johnson was drooling over Gates, his Health Secretary Matt Hancock was banning two million people in the north-east from socialising anywhere indoors.Part of the problem is where we are in the electoral cycle. Dr. Johnson - no relation to Boris, I'm pleased to say - famously said that when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight it concentrates his mind wonderfully; by the same measure nothing concentrates a politician's mind more than the fact that he or she soon has to face re-election.MPs are jolly nice to us when an election is looming, and they desperately need our vote to keep their £81,000 p.a. - plus generous allowances - gig. But when there isn't one due for another four-and-a-half years, they tend to show their true colours. That's what's happened in 2020.'Bouncing Boris', the cheerful, freedom-loving, Churchill-idolising libertarian has - with an 80-seat majority in the bag - morphed into Boris the dictator. They said we'd all be laughing when BoJo the Jester became prime minister: believe me, no one's laughing in Britain now.After six months of seeing centuries-old freedoms taken away from us, some Tory backbenchers are, to their credit, finally stirring from their slumbers and trying to force a vote on an amendment to the Coronavirus Act, which would give MPs the right to debate any more restrictions.But their cause, and our cause, would undoubtedly be stronger if all this was happening in 2019, the year before an election, rather than the year after one. This year has exposed a number of serious fault lines in the way Britain operates, not least the way the public has such little influence over its politicians just after a general election.We urgently need better mechanisms, not just for recalling MPs who don't listen to their constituents, but for sacking prime ministers - and governments - who overstep the mark, too, and forget that they're only in power because voters put them there.Or perhaps we all need to dress up as Gates to get Johnson and his clique to pay us any attention.