Why is this frenzy taking place?

Why are they changing?

The truth is that the muzzle policy is all about power and fear.

In a few weeks' time, the Government faces the onset of what may be the worst economic crisis since 1929.

countries where the citizens are compelled to endorse the opinion of the state are a serious step further down the path to totalitarianism

In the name of Covid, the State has already thrust itself into every corner of our existence.It has come between husbands and wives at the ends of their lives. It has forbidden the old to embrace their grandchildren.It has denied us funerals and weddings, locked the churches, silenced the ancient monastic music of cathedral choirs and prevented the free worship of God for the first time in 800 years, and banned us (unless we are Left-wing) from holding or attending public meetings.It has ordered us to stay at home, scolded or fined us for sunbathing, going on country rambles or even entering our front gardens.It has forced millions of us to stop working, sabotaged the educations - at school and university - of untold numbers of young people and has become our boss and paymaster inby non-Communists.Soon we will discover thatand separated untold numbers of us from jobs and businesses we thought were safe. Soon, too, it will also separate us from our savings, through punishing tax and savage inflation, to pay for the disaster it has caused.Now it presumes to tell us what to wear. And what it wants us to wear is a soggy cloth muzzle, a face-nappy that turns its wearer from a normal human into a mumbling, mouthless submissive.And this, it seems, is popular. Is there nothing the modern British people will not put up with? Britain's muzzle consumption is now so high that six months from now there will be reports of dolphins and whales floundering about in an ocean made sticky by millions of gallons of hand-sanitiser, as they choke on congealed clumps of used muzzles. These items are set to become the new plastic bags.Here is a clue. On July 12, Deborah Cohen, the medical correspondent of BBC2's Newsnight, revealed an astonishing thing.But the key fact was that it had not done so because of scientific information - the evidence had not backed the wearing of face coverings - but because of political lobbying.She revealed on Twitter that: 'We had been told by various sources [that the] WHO committee reviewing the evidence had not backed masks butThe American TV news channel CNN reported on March 31 that Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies programme, had said at a briefing in Geneva: 'There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit.'In fact, there's some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly.'A few weeks ago, the WHO changed its advice to say it 'advises that governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.'While noting that if someone was infected, they might reduce the danger of spreading the disease by covering their faces, Prof Whitty said wearing a face mask had almost no effect on reducing the risk of contracting the illness.He stated: 'In terms of wearing a mask, our advice is clear: that wearing a mask if you don't have an infection reduces the risk almost not at all. So we do not advise that.'The British Government has also zig-zagged. As recently as June 24, in a series of official pamphlets for reopening shops and services, the Department for Business and Enterprise said repeatedly: 'The evidence of the benefit of using a face covering to protect others is weak and the effect is likely to be small.'This was true at the time and it is still true. The evidence is indeed weak. There is plenty of research showing that the case for muzzles is poor, especiallyThere has not been any great discovery in the past few days.Generally, the main way of discovering if something works is the Randomised Control Trial (RCT), in which the proposed treatment or method is tested directly and thoroughly.This hasn't been done with muzzles, probably because it would be a bit difficult and possibly because muzzle zealots fear the results would not help their case.Amazingly,Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, sneered at 'inappropriate' RCTs as 'methodological fetishism'. He did this while advocating more compulsory muzzle-wearing when he appeared on Radio 4's Today programme on July 7 - as the political lobbying for muzzles intensified. All that has changed is the politics.Interestingly, Health Secretary Matt Hancock's muzzle edict was the first action by the London Government which actually copied a move made by Nicola Sturgeon's extremely Left-wing Edinburgh administration.There are many signs that it has not been thought through, at least by scientists.What evidence there is certainly suggests that the risk of transmission is greater if we linger longer, but the Government does not dare close down the catering trade again, because it would be wildly unpopular and because- and such an action would shut them.One was exposed on Friday by the superb scientists of the Oxford Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine. Puzzled by the way that Covid death figures in England continued to pour in, while they had all but ceased in Scotland, they looked at the figures from Public Health England (PHE).And they found, in their own devastating words 'It seems that PHE regularly looks for people on the NHS database who have ever tested positive, and simply checks to see if they are still alive or not.'PHE does not appear to consider how long ago the Covid test result was, nor whether the person has been successfully treated in hospital and discharged to the community.'By this PHE definition, no one with Covid in England is allowed to ever recover from their illness. A patient who has tested positive, but been successfully treated and discharged from hospital, will still be counted as a Covid death even if they had a heart attack or were run over by a bus three months later.'This problem would be avoided by having a simple cut-off, where those who tested positive more than 28 days ago were no longer counted as Covid deaths. Scotland does this. That is why its figures are lower.Despite the propagandists of the BBC, which has tried as hard as it can never to mention the legions of dissenting scientists who dispute the Government's policy, people are beginning to wonder, in increasing numbers, if they might have been taken for a ride.This Government has no great authority. It is a Cabinet of undistinguished, inexperienced unknowns, headed by an exhausted and empty Prime Minister whose sparkle, such as it was, is fast fading.It needs to keep the fear levels up to maintain its authority.But muzzling the populace is even better. People such as me, who think Ministers' response to the virus is wildly out of proportion, have until now been able to live amid the propaganda, trying to stay sane.But the muzzle is a badge of subservience and submission. Anyone who dons it publicly is agreeing to the Government's crazy assessment of the level of danger.Societies in which citizens are discouraged from speaking out against the regime, as this has become, are pretty disgraceful. ButIt is even worse than that.Look at the muzzled multitudes, their wide eyes peering out anxiously from above the hideous gag which obscures half their faces and turns them from normal human beings into mouthless, obedient submissives. The psychological effect of these garments, on those who wear them, is huge.And it also has another nasty result for society as a whole.I predicted the same outcome during the House Arrest period in April, and was mocked for it, but it came true.When all this began, I felt fear. But it was not fear of the disease, which was clearly overstated from the start.It was fear of exactly what is happening to us,and the transformation of one of the freest countries on Earth into a regimented, conformist society, under, in which a subservient people scurries about beneath the stern gaze of authority.It is my view that, if you don that muzzle, you are giving your assent to that change.