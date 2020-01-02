Comment: Spoken like a true, patronizing racist...
"I refuse to participate in post-racial America," Moore said. "I refuse to say because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything is okay, white people have changed. White people have not changed."
Comment: You refuse to participate? So shut up then.
"Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump. That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them," Moore warned.
Moore joked that the "other guy" with the group of three whites are people "like him" that didn't vote for Trump.
"We're traitors to our race, that's how they see us," Moore said of pro-Trump white people.
This followed a discussion of the Flint Water Crisis in which Moore would not rule out that black people were targeted as a reason for the ongoing problem.
That kind of thing was probably a major factor in the recent unprecedented collapse of the Left in the UK.