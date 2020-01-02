© David Shankbone/Flickr

Michael Moore declared that white people "are not good people" and that you should "be afraid" of them in an interview on "The Rolling Stone" podcast "Useful Idiot." Moore warned people that if they see a group of 3 white men approaching them that they should cross the street because at least 2 of them voted for Trump."I refuse to participate in post-racial America," Moore said. "I refuse to say because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything is okay, white people have changed. White people have not changed."Moore joked that the "other guy" with the group of three whites are people "like him" that didn't vote for Trump."We're traitors to our race, that's how they see us," Moore said of pro-Trump white people.This followed a discussion of the Flint Water Crisis in which Moore would not rule out that black people were targeted as a reason for the ongoing problem.