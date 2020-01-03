Extrajudicial Murder: Trump Assassinates Iranian Quds Commander Soleimani at Baghdad Airport
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 03:51 UTC
There have been conflicting reports as to how the incident unfolded, with the Iraqi security media cell reporting that three rockets came down inside the airport perimeter, near the air cargo terminal, early Friday morning local time. The resulting explosions set two vehicles alight, injuring civilians, it said.
However, the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said that two of its vehicles in a convoy passing by the airport were struck, in what apparently was a high-precision attack by the US forces.
The umbrella group of Shia militias integrated into the Iraq's armed forces was blamed for the siege of the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.
Muhammad Reza Al-Jabri, director of public relations at the PMF, was reportedly killed in the strike. The two vehicles were captured on video burning on the road leading to the airport.
Hours after the attack, the PMF confirmed the death of its PR director, calling the alleged retaliatory sortie a "cowardly US bombing," according to Reuters. Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces, was killed in the raid as well.
A total of five militia members and two "important guests" perished in the attack, Reuters reported.
One of the guests was apparently the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani. A spokesman for Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, confirmed his demise to Reuters, blaming "the American and Israeli enemy" for his killing.
There have been unconfirmed reports of injuries among Iraqi military forces.
The incident forced the airport into an immediate shutdown. All inbound and outbound flights at the airport have been cancelled or diverted for the time being.
The airport is located next to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC), which is used by diplomats and intelligence operatives, as well as the US-led anti-terrorist coalition forces in Iraq. The area is also home to the joint counter-terrorism center.
The strikes come amid soaring tensions between Tehran and Washington over recent events in Iraq. A US air raid on an Iraqi Shia militia last weekend triggered a heated demonstration at the US embassy complex in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Tuesday. Protesters smashed windows, set fires and chanted anti-American slogans. Washington insisted the raid was in retaliation for a militia rocket attack on a US base in Kirkuk, and that Iran provided backing for the assault, though offering no evidence for the claim.
Comment: The neocons and the Israelis are getting their wish. They are itching for war, and doing everything possible to get it. It will only be the Iranians' restraint that will avoid that possibility. But you can bet they will be seeking retaliation, whether overt or asymmetric. This is BIG news. Soleimani is a legend in Iran and among the "axis of resistance". This is American belligerence and arrogance on full display. And total, utter stupidity - especially after the Americans already angered Iraqis, and the government, by violating their sovereignty earlier this week with a unilateral attack on Shia fighters, which led to the embassy riot. What the hell do they think will be the reaction to a high-profile assassination on Iraqi soil? Are they TRYING to start another insurgency? It is completely reckless.
Iran has vowed to retaliate.
Soleimani's death has been confirmed by several sources, including Fars News Agency (a photo alleging to be of his dead body is going around Twitter):
US Marines also reportedly captured two other influential Iraqi militia figures around the time of the strikes - Qais Khazali, head of the paramilitary group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri - in a neighborhood of Baghdad, according to Al Arabiya.The Pentagon has claimed responsibility:
While still lacking official confirmation that Washington was behind the assassinations, some US lawmakers have already challenged the legality of the supposed American raid, as Congress was apparently left in the dark about the mission. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) weighed in with a tweet later on Thursday, sounding alarm that the unauthorized operation could kick off a "massive regional war," even though Soleimani was an "enemy of the United States."
"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," the Pentagon said in a statement.This is truly an Israeli level of mendacity. This is incitement, pure and simply. It will not deter any future attacks - it will inspire them.
"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and interests wherever they are around the world."
The Pentagon said that the assassination was a response to "attacks on coalition bases in Iraq," accusing Soleimani of being the mastermind behind a recent spate of missile attacks on joint US and Iraqi military installations. In particular, the Pentagon blamed Soleimani for orchestrating the December 27 rocket strike at a US base in Kirkuk that killed one American contractor as well as "approving" the siege of the US embassy in Baghdad that almost ended up in the compound's takeover by protesters furious over the US strikes that killed 25 members of Kataib Hezbollah, part of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), over the weekend.
Oil prices immediately spiked 4%. RFE/RL reports:
The U.S. military confirmed the attack shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted out a U.S. flag in his first Twitter posting in almost 13 hours.The Saker comments:
The Pentagon said Trump had approved the attack in the morning of January 2.
...
Unconfirmed reports said at least one member of Lebanon's Hizballah movement was also killed in the attack.
Tucker Carlson is maintaining a level head and refusing to join the mindless war-mob in their puffing and gloating over this brazen murder, a rare thing in the United States today. (Like Iran-Contra criminal Oliver North, who is calling the murder "a good thing for every American and every freedom-loving person".)BEGIN 100% SPECULATIONNow back to the attack itself.
Trump threatened Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that there is nothing the US could do, and just to prove him wrong, the US murdered Soleimani. Of course, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meant that there is nothing *effective* which the US could do. He clearly did not have a cowardly assassination in mind. As for Uncle Shmuel, he now can see that he "showed the Ayatollahs" how invincible the Empire is. And to hell with the consequences (already started).
END 100% SPECULATION.
Frankly, I was hoping that Trump and/or Netanyahu had enough brains NOT to claim the attack, whether they did it or not. And, sure enough, it now appears that the US did make that claim.
Now there is only one question left: can the Iranians let this murder go unpunished?
Maybe. But I can't imagine that they will.
Next, no matter HOW the Iranians retaliate, the US will use that as a pretext to attack Iran.
...
General Qasem Soleimani was a true hero, and he was my "Saker Man of the Year" in 2015. This is truly a major loss for all freedom loving people. May God rest his soul!
