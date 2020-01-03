© Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP



One of the guests was apparently the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani. A spokesman for Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, confirmed his demise to Reuters, blaming "the American and Israeli enemy" for his killing.

Several rockets have landed at the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.There have been conflicting reports as to how the incident unfolded, with the Iraqi security media cell reporting that three rockets came down inside the airport perimeter, near the air cargo terminal, early Friday morning local time. The resulting explosions set two vehicles alight, injuring civilians, it said.However, the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said thatThe umbrella group of Shia militias integrated into the Iraq's armed forces was blamed for the siege of the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.Muhammad Reza Al-Jabri, director of public relations at the PMF, was reportedly killed in the strike. The two vehicles were captured on video burning on the road leading to the airport.Hours after the attack,according to Reuters., Reuters reported.There have been unconfirmed reports of injuries among Iraqi military forces.The incident forced the airport into an immediate shutdown.The airport is located next to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC), which is used by diplomats and intelligence operatives, as well as the US-led anti-terrorist coalition forces in Iraq. The area is also home to the joint counter-terrorism center.The strikes come amid soaring tensions between Tehran and Washington over recent events in Iraq. A US air raid on an Iraqi Shia militia last weekend triggered a heated demonstration at the US embassy complex in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Tuesday. Protesters smashed windows, set fires and chanted anti-American slogans. Washington insisted the raid was in retaliation for a militia rocket attack on a US base in Kirkuk, and that Iran provided backing for the assault, though offering no evidence for the claim.